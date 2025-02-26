Back to top

Compared to Estimates, AMC Entertainment (AMC) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended December 2024, AMC Entertainment (AMC - Free Report) reported revenue of $1.31 billion, up 18.3% over the same period last year. EPS came in at -$0.18, compared to -$0.54 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.54% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.29 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.16, the EPS surprise was -12.50%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how AMC Entertainment performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Food and beverage: $446.20 million compared to the $435.50 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +20.5% year over year.
  • Revenues- Other theatre: $138.80 million compared to the $129.17 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +16.1% year over year.
  • Revenues- Admissions: $721.40 million compared to the $721.90 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +17.4% year over year.
Shares of AMC Entertainment have returned +3.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

