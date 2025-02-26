Back to top

Lemonade (LMND) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Lemonade (LMND - Free Report) reported $148.8 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 28.8%. EPS of -$0.42 for the same period compares to -$0.61 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +2.65% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $144.95 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.60, the EPS surprise was +30.00%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Lemonade performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • In force premium (end of period): $943.70 million versus $945.59 million estimated by five analysts on average.
  • Gross loss ratio: 63% versus 73.2% estimated by five analysts on average.
  • Net loss ratio: 62% versus 73.7% estimated by five analysts on average.
  • Customers (end of period): 2,430,056 compared to the 2,382,044 average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Premium per Customer (end of period): $388 versus the four-analyst average estimate of $397.10.
  • Net investment income: $9.40 million versus $8.69 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +32.4% change.
  • Ceding commission income: $29.60 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $23.40 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +60.9%.
  • Commission income: $8.60 million compared to the $9.16 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +41% year over year.
  • Net earned premium: $101.20 million compared to the $103.90 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +20.6% year over year.
View all Key Company Metrics for Lemonade here>>>

Shares of Lemonade have returned +9.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

