NRG Energy's Q4 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates

NRG Energy, Inc. (NRG - Free Report) reported fourth-quarter 2024 earnings of $1.52 per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 95 cents by 60%. The bottom line also increased 33.3% from the year-ago quarter’s figure of $1.14.

Revenues of NRG Energy

Total revenues were $6.82 billion, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $6.06 billion by 12.6%. The top line also increased 0.1% from the prior-year quarter’s level of $6.81 billion.

Full-year 2024 revenues totaled $28.1 billion compared with $28.8 billion last year.

 

NRG Energy, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Highlights of NRG’s Earnings Release

The company recorded adjusted EBITDA of $902 million in the fourth quarter, up 4.8% from $861 million a year ago period.

Total operating costs and expenses in 2024 amounted to $25.9 billion, down 13.6% from $30 billion in the prior year.

Operating income for the year totaled $2.4 billion compared with $0.38 billion last year.

In 2024, the company returned $1.263 billion to shareholders through $925 million in share repurchases, exceeding its original share repurchase target by $100 million, and $338 million in common stock dividends.

NRG’s Financial Highlights

As of Dec. 31, 2024, NRG had cash and cash equivalents worth $966 million compared with $541 million as of Dec. 31, 2023.

As of Dec. 31, 2024, long-term debt and finance leases amounted to $9.81 billion compared with $10.13 billion as of Dec. 31, 2023.

Cash provided by operating activities in 2024 totaled $2.31 billion against $0.22 billion cash used last year.

Capital expenditures totaled $472 million in 2024 compared with $598 million last year.

NRG’s Guidance

NRG Energy expects 2025 adjusted net income and adjusted EPS to be in the range of $1.33-$1.53 billion and $6.75-$7.75, respectively.

Free Cash Flow before Growth is estimated to be in the range of $1.975-$2.225 billion.

The company anticipates adjusted EBITDA to be in the range of $3.725-$3.975 billion.

NRG’s Zacks Rank

The company has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) at present.

