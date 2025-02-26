Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Unlocking Q4 Potential of BRC INC (BRCC): Exploring Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that BRC Inc. (BRCC - Free Report) will announce break-even quarterly earnings per share in its forthcoming report, representing a decline of 100% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $106.06 million, declining 11.4% from the same quarter last year.

Over the last 30 days, there has been a downward revision of 75% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some BRC INC metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenue by Sales Channel- Wholesale' should arrive at $65.80 million. The estimate points to a change of -10.5% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenue by Sales Channel- Outpost' will reach $5.85 million. The estimate suggests a change of -17.1% year over year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenue by Sales Channel- Direct to Consumer' should come in at $34.40 million. The estimate indicates a change of -12% from the prior-year quarter.

