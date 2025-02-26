Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Ahead of Cars.com (CARS) Q4 Earnings: Get Ready With Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect Cars.com (CARS - Free Report) to post quarterly earnings of $0.52 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 333.3%. Revenues are expected to be $182.51 million, up 1.6% from the year-ago quarter.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Cars.com metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenue- Dealer' stands at $161.83 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +0.3%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenue- OEM and National' of $16.68 million. The estimate suggests a change of +8.2% year over year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Monthly Average Revenue Per Dealer (ARPD)' should arrive at $2,496.50. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $2,523.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Dealer Customers' will reach 19,332. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 19,504 in the same quarter of the previous year.

Shares of Cars.com have experienced a change of -17.7% in the past month compared to the -2.3% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), CARS is expected to outperform the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>


