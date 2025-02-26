Back to top

Image: Bigstock

APi (APG) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended December 2024, APi (APG - Free Report) reported revenue of $1.86 billion, up 5.8% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.51, compared to $0.44 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.84 billion, representing a surprise of +1.09%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +6.25%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.48.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how APi performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Revenues- Safety Services: $1.40 billion compared to the $1.36 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +13% year over year.
  • Net Revenues- Specialty Services: $463 million compared to the $485.28 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -11.8% year over year.
  • Net Revenues- Corporate and Eliminations: -$1 million versus -$2 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -75% change.
View all Key Company Metrics for APi here>>>

Shares of APi have returned +8.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


APi Group Corporation (APG) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise