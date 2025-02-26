Back to top

Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Anheuser-Busch Inbev (BUD) Q4 Earnings

For the quarter ended December 2024, Anheuser-Busch Inbev (BUD - Free Report) reported revenue of $14.84 billion, up 2.5% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.88, compared to $0.82 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $14.04 billion, representing a surprise of +5.68%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +22.22%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.72.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Anheuser-Busch Inbev performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Volume in Hectoliters - Middle America: 38,907 KhL versus 38,613.75 KhL estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Volume in Hectoliters - South America: 44,950 KhL versus 45,210.35 KhL estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Volume in Hectoliters - EMEA: 24,883 KhL compared to the 24,408.61 KhL average estimate based on four analysts.
  • AB InBev Worldwide - Total Volume: 141,829 KhL compared to the 144,807.7 KhL average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Volume in Hectoliters - Asia Pacific: 13,439 KhL versus the four-analyst average estimate of 16,042.21 KhL.
  • Volume in Hectoliters - North America: 19,516 KhL versus 20,327.48 KhL estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Revenue- North America: $3.33 billion versus $3.45 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +1.5% change.
  • Revenue- Middle Americas: $4.40 billion versus $4.31 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -1% change.
  • Revenue- South America: $3.47 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $3.69 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +12.6%.
  • Revenue-EMEA: $2.42 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $2.40 billion.
  • Revenue- Asia Pacific: $1.12 billion versus $1.28 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -11.4% change.
  • Revenue- Global Export & Holding Companies: $95 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $144.62 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -36.7%.
Shares of Anheuser-Busch Inbev have returned +11.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

