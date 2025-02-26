Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Bloomin' Brands (BLMN) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended December 2024, Bloomin' Brands (BLMN - Free Report) reported revenue of $972.02 million, down 18.6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.38, compared to $0.75 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.09 billion, representing a surprise of -10.85%. The company has not delivered EPS surprise, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.38.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Bloomin' Brands performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Comparable restaurant sales - U.S. - Combined U.S. -1.1% compared to the -1.3% average estimate based on five analysts.
  • Comparable restaurant sales - U.S. - Outback Steakhouse: -1.8% compared to the -1.1% average estimate based on five analysts.
  • Comparable restaurant sales - U.S. - Carrabba?s Italian Grill: -0.9% versus -1.2% estimated by five analysts on average.
  • Comparable restaurant sales - U.S. - Fleming?s Prime Steakhouse and Wine Bar: 3% versus the five-analyst average estimate of -0.2%.
  • Comparable restaurant sales - U.S. - Bonefish Grill: -1.5% versus -2.9% estimated by five analysts on average.
  • Number of restaurants - System-wide total: 1,463 versus the five-analyst average estimate of 1,473.
  • Number of restaurants - U.S. - Fleming?s Prime Steakhouse and Wine Bar - Company-owned: 63 compared to the 64 average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Number of restaurants - U.S. - Outback Steakhouse - Total: 675 compared to the 677 average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Number of restaurants - U.S. - Carrabba?s Italian Grill - Total: 210 versus 210 estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Number of restaurants - U.S. - Bonefish Grill - Total: 166 versus the four-analyst average estimate of 166.
  • Revenues- Franchise and other revenues: $19.93 million versus $16.96 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +18.9% change.
  • Revenues- Restaurant sales: $952.09 million versus $1.08 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -19.1% change.
View all Key Company Metrics for Bloomin' Brands here>>>

Shares of Bloomin' Brands have returned -4.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Bloomin' Brands, Inc. (BLMN) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise