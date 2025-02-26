We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Bloomin' Brands (BLMN) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates
For the quarter ended December 2024, Bloomin' Brands (BLMN - Free Report) reported revenue of $972.02 million, down 18.6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.38, compared to $0.75 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.09 billion, representing a surprise of -10.85%. The company has not delivered EPS surprise, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.38.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how Bloomin' Brands performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
- Comparable restaurant sales - U.S. - Combined U.S. -1.1% compared to the -1.3% average estimate based on five analysts.
- Comparable restaurant sales - U.S. - Outback Steakhouse: -1.8% compared to the -1.1% average estimate based on five analysts.
- Comparable restaurant sales - U.S. - Carrabba?s Italian Grill: -0.9% versus -1.2% estimated by five analysts on average.
- Comparable restaurant sales - U.S. - Fleming?s Prime Steakhouse and Wine Bar: 3% versus the five-analyst average estimate of -0.2%.
- Comparable restaurant sales - U.S. - Bonefish Grill: -1.5% versus -2.9% estimated by five analysts on average.
- Number of restaurants - System-wide total: 1,463 versus the five-analyst average estimate of 1,473.
- Number of restaurants - U.S. - Fleming?s Prime Steakhouse and Wine Bar - Company-owned: 63 compared to the 64 average estimate based on four analysts.
- Number of restaurants - U.S. - Outback Steakhouse - Total: 675 compared to the 677 average estimate based on four analysts.
- Number of restaurants - U.S. - Carrabba?s Italian Grill - Total: 210 versus 210 estimated by four analysts on average.
- Number of restaurants - U.S. - Bonefish Grill - Total: 166 versus the four-analyst average estimate of 166.
- Revenues- Franchise and other revenues: $19.93 million versus $16.96 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +18.9% change.
- Revenues- Restaurant sales: $952.09 million versus $1.08 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -19.1% change.
Shares of Bloomin' Brands have returned -4.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.