Compared to Estimates, Advance Auto Parts (AAP) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended December 2024, Advance Auto Parts (AAP - Free Report) reported revenue of $2 billion, down 19% over the same period last year. EPS came in at -$1.18, compared to -$0.59 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.92 billion, representing a surprise of +3.80%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +14.49%, with the consensus EPS estimate being -$1.38.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Advance Auto Parts performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Comparable store sales - YoY change: -1% compared to the -2% average estimate based on nine analysts.
  • Number of stores (Retail) - Total: 4,788 compared to the 4,721 average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Number of stores opened: 18 versus 5 estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Number of stores - AAP: 4,507 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 4,452.
  • Number of stores (BOP): 4,781 versus 4,781 estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Number of stores - CARQUEST: 281 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 287.
Shares of Advance Auto Parts have returned -5.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

