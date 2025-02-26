Back to top

Compared to Estimates, Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (BXSL) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended December 2024, Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (BXSL - Free Report) reported revenue of $353 million, up 16.1% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.84, compared to $0.96 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $345.58 million, representing a surprise of +2.15%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -2.33%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.86.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Blackstone Secured Lending Fund performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Fee income: $1.75 million compared to the $0.54 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Dividend income: $0.04 million versus $0.13 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Interest income: $332.56 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $320.91 million.
  • Payment-in-kind interest income: $17.52 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $20.80 million.
Shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund have returned +3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

