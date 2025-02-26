Back to top

TJX (TJX) Q4 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

For the quarter ended January 2025, TJX (TJX - Free Report) reported revenue of $16.35 billion, down 0.4% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.23, compared to $1.12 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $16.19 billion, representing a surprise of +0.98%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +6.03%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.16.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how TJX performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Comparable store sales (YoY change) - Total: 5% compared to the 3.3% average estimate based on five analysts.
  • Comparable store sales (YoY change) - HomeGoods: 5% versus 3.7% estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Comparable store sales (YoY change) - Marmaxx: 4% versus the four-analyst average estimate of 3.6%.
  • Comparable Store sales- TJX International (Europe & Australia): 7% versus the four-analyst average estimate of 4%.
  • Comparable Store Sales - TJX Canada - YoY change: 10% versus the four-analyst average estimate of 1.5%.
  • Number of stores - Europe - HomeSense: 75 million versus 83 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Number of stores - U.S.- Sierra: 117 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 121.
  • Number of stores - U.S. - Marshalls: 1,230 compared to the 1,219 average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Net Sales- Marmaxx: $9.97 billion versus $10.02 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -0.7% change.
  • Net Sales- TJX International: $2.08 billion versus $2.11 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -1.1% change.
  • Net Sales- TJX Canada: $1.45 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.37 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -1.2%.
  • Net Sales- HomeGoods: $2.85 billion versus $2.73 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +1.6% change.
Shares of TJX have returned -1.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

