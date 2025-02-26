Back to top

Brink's (BCO) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Brink's (BCO - Free Report) reported $1.26 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 1.4%. EPS of $2.12 for the same period compares to $2.76 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.24 billion, representing a surprise of +1.81%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +18.44%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.79.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Brink's performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Geographic Revenue- North America: $419.60 million versus $416.30 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +3.9% change.
  • Geographic Revenue- Rest of World: $210.20 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $205.10 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +3%.
  • Geographic Revenue- Europe: $310.80 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $313.55 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +5.7%.
  • Geographic Revenue- Latin America: $323.60 million versus $306.55 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -5.7% change.
Shares of Brink's have returned -0.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

