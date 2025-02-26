Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Steven Madden (SHOO) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Steven Madden (SHOO - Free Report) reported $582.32 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 12.1%. EPS of $0.55 for the same period compares to $0.61 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +6.15% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $548.56 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.54, the EPS surprise was +1.85%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Steven Madden performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Total Revenue- Net Sales: $578.82 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $546.24 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +12%.
  • Revenue- Total Wholesale: $402.90 million versus $370.96 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +13.6% change.
  • Revenue- Direct-to-Consumer: $176 million compared to the $173.69 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +8.4% year over year.
Shares of Steven Madden have returned -8.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise