United Therapeutics (UTHR) Q4 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

United Therapeutics (UTHR - Free Report) reported $735.9 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 19.7%. EPS of $6.19 for the same period compares to $4.36 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.46% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $725.32 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $6.10, the EPS surprise was +1.48%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how United Therapeutics performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Other products- U.S. $4.20 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $2.25 million.
  • Revenues- United States: $705.70 million versus $681.36 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +20.5% change.
  • Revenues- Rest-of-World: $30.20 million compared to the $30.17 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +4.9% year over year.
  • Revenues- Unituxin- U.S. $61.80 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $49.86 million.
  • Revenues- Adcirca: $4.70 million compared to the $6.10 million average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of -30.9% year over year.
  • Revenues- Orenitram: $107.80 million compared to the $109.01 million average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of +28.2% year over year.
  • Revenues- Remodulin: $134.50 million versus $117.28 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +16.9% change.
  • Revenues- Tyvaso: $415.90 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $425.28 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +94.6%.
  • Revenues- Unituxin: $67.50 million versus $59.93 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +24.5% change.
  • Revenue- Nebulized Tyvaso: $142.70 million versus $149.34 million estimated by five analysts on average.
  • Revenue- Tyvaso DPI: $273.20 million versus $282.26 million estimated by five analysts on average.
  • Revenues- Other products: $5.50 million versus $4.90 million estimated by four analysts on average.
Shares of United Therapeutics have returned -3.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

