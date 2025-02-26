Back to top

Compared to Estimates, Bentley Systems (BSY) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Bentley Systems, Incorporated (BSY - Free Report) reported $349.82 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 12.6%. EPS of $0.21 for the same period compares to $0.20 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $350.66 million, representing a surprise of -0.24%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -8.70%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.23.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Bentley Systems performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Total Revenue - YoY growth: 12.6% compared to the 12.7% average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Annualized Recurring Revenues (ARR): $1.28 billion versus $1.32 billion estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Revenue - Subscriptions - YoY growth: 15.8% versus 16.5% estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Revenues- Subscriptions and licenses: $329.90 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $330.07 million.
  • Revenues- Services: $19.92 million versus $21.95 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -21.2% change.
  • Revenues- Subscriptions: $315.59 million versus $316.96 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +15.8% change.
  • Revenues- Perpetual licenses: $14.31 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $12.33 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +11.1%.
Shares of Bentley Systems have returned -1.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

