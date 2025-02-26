Back to top

Image: Bigstock

UWM (UWMC) Q4 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

Read MoreHide Full Article

UWM Holdings Corporation (UWMC - Free Report) reported $560.21 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 588.9%. EPS of $0.00 for the same period compares to -$0.23 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $647.08 million, representing a surprise of -13.43%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -100.00%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.07.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how UWM performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Loan production income: $407.23 million versus $401.42 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +80.6% change.
  • Revenue- Interest income: $140.07 million compared to the $139.13 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +59.4% year over year.
  • Revenue- Loan servicing income: $173.30 million compared to the $152.47 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -16.1% year over year.
  • Revenue- Change in fair value of mortgage servicing rights: $309.15 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of -$92.58 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -148.7%.
View all Key Company Metrics for UWM here>>>

Shares of UWM have returned +4.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


UWM Holdings Corporation (UWMC) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise