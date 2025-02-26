Back to top

Arhaus, Inc. (ARHS) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Arhaus, Inc. (ARHS - Free Report) reported $347.01 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 0.9%. EPS of $0.14 for the same period compares to $0.22 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -1.15% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $351.05 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.12, the EPS surprise was +16.67%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Arhaus, Inc. performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Comparable Sales Growth: -6.4% compared to the -9.9% average estimate based on seven analysts.
  • Total Showroom locations: 103 compared to the 104 average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Net Revenue- eCommerce: $61.63 million versus $64.57 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -8.8% change.
  • Net Revenue- Retail: $285.39 million compared to the $269.38 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +3.2% year over year.
Shares of Arhaus, Inc. have returned -0.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

