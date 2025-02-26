We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Southwest Gas Q4 Earnings Surpass Estimates, Revenues Fall Y/Y
Southwest Gas Holdings Inc. (SWX - Free Report) recorded fourth-quarter 2024 operating earnings of $1.39 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.15 by 20.9%. The bottom line also increased 15.8% from the year-ago quarter’s $1.20.
SWX reported earnings of $3.16 for 2024 compared with $3.64 per share in 2023, which reflects a year-over-year decrease of 13.2%.
SWX’s Total Revenues
Operating revenues totaled $1.270 billion, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.373 billion by 7.5%. The top line also decreased 7.1% from $1.368 billion reported in the prior-year quarter.
SWX reported total revenues of $5.11 billion for 2024 compared with $5.43 billion in 2023, which reflects a year-over-year decrease of 5.9%.
Highlights of SWX’s Earnings Release
Utility infrastructure service expenses totaled $650 million, up 6.2% from the year-ago quarter’s level of $612.3 million.
The total operating income amounted to $33.7 million compared with $18.5 million in the year-ago quarter.
Total system throughput in 2024 was 219.43 million dekatherms, down 3.2% from 226.59 million dekatherms reported in 2023.
Southwest Gas’ Financial Highlights
Cash and cash equivalents, as of Dec. 31, 2024, were $363.8 million compared with $106.5 million as of Dec. 31, 2023.
The long-term debt, less current maturities, amounted to $4.35 billion as of Dec. 31, 2024 compared with $4.61 billion as of Dec. 31, 2023.
Southwest Gas’ net cash provided by operating activities for the year ended Dec. 31, 2024 was $1.36 billion compared with $0.51 billion in the year-ago period.
SWX’s 2025 Guidance
Southwest Gas anticipates the Natural Gas Distribution segment’s net income in 2025 to be in the range of $265-$275 million. The capital expenditure is expected to be $880 million for supporting customer growth, system improvements and pipe replacement programs.
Capital expenditures are expected to be $4.3 billion for the 2025-2029 period. The utility rate base is projected to witness a CAGR of 6-8%.
SWX’s Zacks Rank
Southwest Gas currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Recent Releases
ONE Gas, Inc. (OGS - Free Report) reported fourth-quarter 2024 operating earnings per share (EPS) of $1.34, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.33 by 0.8%. The figure also came in 5.5% higher than the year-ago quarter’s earnings of $1.27.
ONE Gas recorded revenues of $630.7 million, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $661 million by 4.5%. However, the top line increased 4.1% from $605.9 million in the prior-year quarter.
Atmos Energy (ATO - Free Report) posted first-quarter fiscal 2025 earnings of $2.23 per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.20 by 1.4%. The bottom line also improved 7.2% from the year-ago quarter’s $2.08.
Total revenues of $1.18 billion lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.40 billion by 16.2%. However, the top line increased 1.7% from the year-ago quarter’s reported number of $1.16 billion.
Spire Inc. (SR - Free Report) reported first-quarter fiscal 2025 earnings of $1.34 per share, which lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.42 by 5.6%. The company’s bottom line also declined 8.8% from $1.47 reported in the year-ago quarter.
Total revenues for the reported quarter were $669.1 million, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $726 million by 7.8%. The top line also decreased 11.6% from $756.6 million in the year-ago quarter.