Image: Bigstock

Southwest Gas Q4 Earnings Surpass Estimates, Revenues Fall Y/Y

Southwest Gas Holdings Inc. (SWX - Free Report) recorded fourth-quarter 2024 operating earnings of $1.39 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.15 by 20.9%. The bottom line also increased 15.8% from the year-ago quarter’s $1.20.

SWX reported earnings of $3.16 for 2024 compared with $3.64 per share in 2023, which reflects a year-over-year decrease of 13.2%.

SWX’s Total Revenues
 

Operating revenues totaled $1.270 billion, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.373 billion by 7.5%. The top line also decreased 7.1% from $1.368 billion reported in the prior-year quarter.

SWX reported total revenues of $5.11 billion for 2024 compared with $5.43 billion in 2023, which reflects a year-over-year decrease of 5.9%.

Highlights of SWX’s Earnings Release
 

Utility infrastructure service expenses totaled $650 million, up 6.2% from the year-ago quarter’s level of $612.3 million.

The total operating income amounted to $33.7 million compared with $18.5 million in the year-ago quarter.

Total system throughput in 2024 was 219.43 million dekatherms, down 3.2% from 226.59 million dekatherms reported in 2023.

Southwest Gas’ Financial Highlights
 

Cash and cash equivalents, as of Dec. 31, 2024, were $363.8 million compared with $106.5 million as of Dec. 31, 2023.

The long-term debt, less current maturities, amounted to $4.35 billion as of Dec. 31, 2024 compared with $4.61 billion as of Dec. 31, 2023.

Southwest Gas’ net cash provided by operating activities for the year ended Dec. 31, 2024 was $1.36 billion compared with $0.51 billion in the year-ago period.

SWX’s 2025 Guidance
 

Southwest Gas anticipates the Natural Gas Distribution segment’s net income in 2025 to be in the range of $265-$275 million. The capital expenditure is expected to be $880 million for supporting customer growth, system improvements and pipe replacement programs.

Capital expenditures are expected to be $4.3 billion for the 2025-2029 period. The utility rate base is projected to witness a CAGR of 6-8%.

SWX’s Zacks Rank
 

Southwest Gas currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Recent Releases
 

ONE Gas, Inc. (OGS - Free Report) reported fourth-quarter 2024 operating earnings per share (EPS) of $1.34, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.33 by 0.8%. The figure also came in 5.5% higher than the year-ago quarter’s earnings of $1.27.

ONE Gas recorded revenues of $630.7 million, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $661 million by 4.5%. However, the top line increased 4.1% from $605.9 million in the prior-year quarter.

Atmos Energy (ATO - Free Report) posted first-quarter fiscal 2025 earnings of $2.23 per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.20 by 1.4%. The bottom line also improved 7.2% from the year-ago quarter’s $2.08.

Total revenues of $1.18 billion lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.40 billion by 16.2%. However, the top line increased 1.7% from the year-ago quarter’s reported number of $1.16 billion.

Spire Inc. (SR - Free Report) reported first-quarter fiscal 2025 earnings of $1.34 per share, which lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.42 by 5.6%. The company’s bottom line also declined 8.8% from $1.47 reported in the year-ago quarter.

Total revenues for the reported quarter were $669.1 million, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $726 million by 7.8%. The top line also decreased 11.6% from $756.6 million in the year-ago quarter.


