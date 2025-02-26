We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
First Solar's Q4 Earnings Miss Estimates, Revenues Increase Y/Y
First Solar, Inc. (FSLR - Free Report) reported fourth-quarter 2024 earnings of $3.65 per share, which were up 12.3% from the prior-year quarter’s figure of $3.25. However, the bottom line missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.64 per share by 21.3%.
Find the latest EPS estimates and surprises on Zacks Earnings Calendar.
The year-over-year improvement in the bottom line can be attributed to solid sales and gross profit growth from the prior-year quarter.
The company reported 2024 earnings of $12.02 per share, which were much higher than the year-ago figure of $7.74. However, the full-year bottom line missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $13 per share.
FSLR’s Sales Update
First Solar’s fourth-quarter net sales were $1.51 billion, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.47 billion by 3%. The top line also improved 30.7% from the year-ago quarter’s $1.16 billion.
The year-over-year top-line improvement was driven by an increase in the volume of module sales.
The company reported net sales of $4.21 billion in 2024, which were higher than $3.32 billion in 2023. The full-year top line also beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.16 billion.
First Solar, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise
First Solar, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | First Solar, Inc. Quote
Operational Highlights of FSLR
In the fourth quarter, the company’s gross profit was $567.7 million, which improved a solid 13.1% from $502 million in the year-ago quarter.
Total operating expenses inched up 0.1% year over year to $110.9 million.
FSLR reported an operating income of $456.8 million compared with $397.8 million in the year-ago quarter.
Financial Performance of First Solar
First Solar had $1.62 billion in cash and cash equivalents as of Dec. 31, 2024, down from $1.95 billion as of Dec. 31, 2023.
The long-term debt totaled $373.4 million as of the same date compared with $464.1 million as of Dec. 31, 2023.
The net cash flow from operating activities amounted to $1.22 billion during 2024 compared with $0.60 billion at the end of 2023.
First Solar’s 2025 Guidance
First Solar introduced its 2025 guidance.
FSLR expects to generate earnings in the range of $17.00-$20.00 per share. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at $20.37 per share, higher than the company’s guided range.
FSLR expects its sales guidance to be in the range of $5.30-$5.80 billion. The consensus estimate for sales is pegged at $5.46 billion, which lies below the midpoint of the company’s guided range.
First Solar expects gross profit to be in the band of $2.45-$2.75 billion. Its operating income is anticipated to be in the $1.95-$2.30 billion range.
The company currently expects module shipments to be in the band of 18-20 gigawatts. First Solar expects its 2025 capital expenditure to be in the range of $1.30-$1.50 billion.
FSLR’s Zacks Rank
First Solar currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
Recent Solar Releases
Enphase Energy, Inc. (ENPH - Free Report) reported fourth-quarter 2024 adjusted earnings of 94 cents per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 75 cents per share by 25.3%. The company’s revenues of $382.7 million beat the consensus estimate of $376 million by 1.8%.
SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (SEDG - Free Report) reported a fourth-quarter 2024 adjusted loss of $3.52 per share, wider than the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The bottom line also deteriorated from the prior-year quarter’s loss of 92 cents per share. The company’s revenues of $196.2 million surpassed the consensus estimate by 5.3%.
An Upcoming Solar Release
Sunnova Energy International (NOVA - Free Report) is set to report fourth-quarter 2024 results on March 3. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for NOVA’s earnings is pegged at a loss of 81 cents per share.
The consensus estimate for sales is pegged at $234.5 million, which indicates year-over-year growth of 20.8%. The stock boasts a four-quarter average earnings surprise of 2.40%.