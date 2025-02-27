Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Salesforce.com (CRM) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Read MoreHide Full Article

Salesforce.com (CRM - Free Report) reported $9.99 billion in revenue for the quarter ended January 2025, representing a year-over-year increase of 7.6%. EPS of $2.78 for the same period compares to $2.29 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $10.02 billion, representing a surprise of -0.29%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +6.92%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $2.60.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Salesforce.com performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Remaining performance obligation (RPO) - Current: $30.2 billion versus $30.09 billion estimated by seven analysts on average.
  • Remaining performance obligation (RPO) - Total: $63.4 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $63.06 billion.
  • Remaining performance obligation (RPO) - Noncurrent: $33.2 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $32.47 billion.
  • Geographic Revenue- Americas: $6.66 billion compared to the $7.33 billion average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +7.8% year over year.
  • Geographic Revenue- Asia Pacific: $999 million compared to the $969.51 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +10.3% year over year.
  • Geographic Revenue- Europe: $2.33 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $1.69 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +5.9%.
  • Revenue- Professional services and other: $542 million versus the 13-analyst average estimate of $515.09 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +0.6%.
  • Revenue- Subscription and support: $9.45 billion compared to the $9.44 billion average estimate based on 13 analysts. The reported number represents a change of +8% year over year.
  • Revenue- Subscription and support- Service: $2.33 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $2.36 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +7.8%.
  • Revenue- Subscription and support- Marketing and Commerce: $1.36 billion compared to the $1.37 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +6.5% year over year.
  • Revenue- Subscription and support- Platform and Other: $1.92 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $1.86 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +11.5%.
  • Revenue- Subscription and support- Integration and Analytics: $1.72 billion compared to the $1.76 billion average estimate based on four analysts.
View all Key Company Metrics for Salesforce.com here>>>

Shares of Salesforce.com have returned -15% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Salesforce Inc. (CRM) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise