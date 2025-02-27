Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Paramount Global-B (PARA) Q4 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

Read MoreHide Full Article

Paramount Global-B (PARA - Free Report) reported $7.98 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 4.5%. EPS of -$0.11 for the same period compares to $0.04 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -1.94% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $8.14 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.10, the EPS surprise was -210.00%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Paramount Global-B performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Global Paramount Subscribers: 77.5 million versus 74.57 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Revenues- TV Media: $4.98 billion versus $5.17 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -3.7% change.
  • Revenues- Filmed Entertainment: $1.08 billion versus $979.71 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +67.1% change.
  • Revenues- Direct-to-Consumer: $2.01 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $2.01 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +7.7%.
  • Revenues- Direct-to-Consumer- Advertising: $574 million compared to the $590.84 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +9.1% year over year.
  • Revenues- Eliminations: -$89 million versus -$53 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +93.5% change.
  • Revenues- Filmed Entertainment- Licensing and Other: $661 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $606.96 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +16.8%.
  • Revenues- TV Media- Advertising: $2.20 billion compared to the $2.23 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -3.7% year over year.
  • Revenues- TV Media- Affiliate and subscription: $1.87 billion compared to the $1.87 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -6.7% year over year.
  • Revenues- TV Media- Licensing and other: $911 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.07 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +3.3%.
  • Revenues- Affiliate and subscription fees: $3.31 billion compared to the $3.28 billion average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Revenues- Direct-to-Consumer- Subscription: $1.44 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.41 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +7.3%.
View all Key Company Metrics for Paramount Global-B here>>>

Shares of Paramount Global-B have returned +4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Paramount Global (PARA) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise