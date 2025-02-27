We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Siga Technologies Inc. (SIGA) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
The most recent trading session ended with Siga Technologies Inc. (SIGA - Free Report) standing at $5.51, reflecting a +0.55% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.01% for the day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.43%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.26%.
Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 11.61% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector gained 2.22%, while the S&P 500 lost 2.26%.
The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Siga Technologies Inc. in its upcoming release.
Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Siga Technologies Inc. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. At present, Siga Technologies Inc. boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
In terms of valuation, Siga Technologies Inc. is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 4.38. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 18.53 for its industry.
The Medical - Drugs industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 128, finds itself in the top 50% echelons of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.