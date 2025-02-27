We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
RTX (RTX) Stock Dips While Market Gains: Key Facts
RTX (RTX - Free Report) closed at $127.31 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.02% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.01%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.43%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.26%.
Shares of the an aerospace and defense company have depreciated by 0.79% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Aerospace sector's loss of 4.41% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.26%.
Market participants will be closely following the financial results of RTX in its upcoming release. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $1.34, marking stability compared to the same quarter of the previous year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $19.76 billion, reflecting a 2.36% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.
For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $6.13 per share and a revenue of $84.28 billion, demonstrating changes of +6.98% and +4.39%, respectively, from the preceding year.
Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for RTX. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 0.87% upward. At present, RTX boasts a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Digging into valuation, RTX currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 20.79. This denotes a premium relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 17.77.
We can additionally observe that RTX currently boasts a PEG ratio of 2.14. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. RTX's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.82 as of yesterday's close.
The Aerospace - Defense industry is part of the Aerospace sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 133, putting it in the bottom 48% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
