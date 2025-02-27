Back to top

MINISO Group Holding Limited Unsponsored ADR (MNSO) Outperforms Broader Market: What You Need to Know

MINISO Group Holding Limited Unsponsored ADR (MNSO - Free Report) closed at $20.69 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.05% move from the prior day. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.01%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.43%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.26%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 11.09% over the past month. This has lagged the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 0.76% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.26% in that time.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of MINISO Group Holding Limited Unsponsored ADR in its upcoming earnings disclosure.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for MINISO Group Holding Limited Unsponsored ADR. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 1.36% fall in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. MINISO Group Holding Limited Unsponsored ADR presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, MINISO Group Holding Limited Unsponsored ADR currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 14.39. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 15.29 of its industry.

Meanwhile, MNSO's PEG ratio is currently 0.88. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. The Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.08 as of yesterday's close.

The Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 68, this industry ranks in the top 28% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.


