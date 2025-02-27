Back to top

eBay (EBAY) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended December 2024, eBay (EBAY - Free Report) reported revenue of $2.58 billion, up 0.7% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.25, compared to $1.07 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.02% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.58 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.20, the EPS surprise was +4.17%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how eBay performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Gross merchandise volume (GMV): $19.32 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $19.06 billion.
  • Gross merchandise volume - US: $9.04 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $9.14 billion.
  • Gross merchandise volume - International: $10.28 billion compared to the $9.86 billion average estimate based on five analysts.
  • Active Buyers: 134 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of 133.32 million.
Shares of eBay have returned +5.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

