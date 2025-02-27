Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Nvidia (NVDA) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended January 2025, Nvidia (NVDA - Free Report) reported revenue of $39.33 billion, up 77.9% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.89, compared to $0.52 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $37.72 billion, representing a surprise of +4.26%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +5.95%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.84.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Nvidia performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Gaming: $2.54 billion versus $3.03 billion estimated by nine analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -11.2% change.
  • Revenue- Professional Visualization: $511 million versus $512.44 million estimated by nine analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +10.4% change.
  • Revenue- Data Center: $35.58 billion versus the nine-analyst average estimate of $33.51 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +93.3%.
  • Revenue- OEM and Other: $126 million versus the nine-analyst average estimate of $97.30 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +40%.
  • Revenue- Automotive: $570 million versus the nine-analyst average estimate of $472.35 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +102.9%.
  • Revenue- Data Center- Computer: $32.56 billion versus $30.22 billion estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Revenue- Data Center- Networking: $3.02 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $3.35 billion.
Shares of Nvidia have returned -1.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

