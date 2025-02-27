We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
SentinelOne (S) Rises Higher Than Market: Key Facts
SentinelOne (S - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $21.08, moving +1.05% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.01%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.43%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.26%.
The the stock of cybersecurity provider has fallen by 14.51% in the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 5.51% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.26%.
The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of SentinelOne in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on March 12, 2025. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.01, up 150% from the prior-year quarter. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $222.03 million, indicating a 27.47% upward movement from the same quarter last year.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for SentinelOne. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.
Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.52% lower. As of now, SentinelOne holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Looking at valuation, SentinelOne is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 119.46. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 61.48.
Investors should also note that S has a PEG ratio of 2.28 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The average PEG ratio for the Security industry stood at 2.94 at the close of the market yesterday.
The Security industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 25, this industry ranks in the top 10% of all industries, numbering over 250.
The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.