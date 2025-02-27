We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Ero Copper Corp. (ERO) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest market close, Ero Copper Corp. (ERO - Free Report) reached $12.84, with a +0.63% movement compared to the previous day. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.01% for the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.43%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.26%.
Shares of the company have depreciated by 2.97% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Basic Materials sector's gain of 0.67% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.26%.
Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Ero Copper Corp. in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on March 6, 2025. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.21, signifying steadiness compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $130 million, up 11.67% from the year-ago period.
Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Ero Copper Corp. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 34.44% lower within the past month. At present, Ero Copper Corp. boasts a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).
With respect to valuation, Ero Copper Corp. is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 6.11. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 16.32, so one might conclude that Ero Copper Corp. is trading at a discount comparatively.
The Mining - Non Ferrous industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 164, finds itself in the bottom 35% echelons of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.