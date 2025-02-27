Back to top

Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Teladoc (TDOC) Q4 Earnings

For the quarter ended December 2024, Teladoc (TDOC - Free Report) reported revenue of $640.49 million, down 3% over the same period last year. EPS came in at -$0.28, compared to -$0.17 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $639.5 million, representing a surprise of +0.16%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -33.33%, with the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.21.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Teladoc performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • U.S. Integrated Care Members: 93.8 million versus 94.17 million estimated by five analysts on average.
  • Average Revenue Per U.S. Integrated Care Member: $1.39 versus the five-analyst average estimate of $1.38.
  • BetterHelp Paying Users: 0.4 million versus 0.39 million estimated by five analysts on average.
  • Chronic Care Program Enrollment: 1.2 million versus 1.19 million estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Revenues by Segment- BetterHelp: $249.82 million versus $246.59 million estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -9.5% change.
  • Revenues by Segment- Teladoc Health Integrated Care: $390.67 million compared to the $389.73 million average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of +1.6% year over year.
  • Revenues by Segment- BetterHelp- Therapy Services: $244.35 million versus $240.36 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -9.9% change.
  • Revenues by Segment- BetterHelp- Other Wellness Services: $5.47 million versus $6.36 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +11.6% change.
  • Revenue by Type- Access fees: $543.12 million versus $543.58 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -5.4% change.
  • Revenue by Type- Other: $97.37 million compared to the $83.99 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +12.4% year over year.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- BetterHelp: $21.67 million compared to the $29 million average estimate based on five analysts.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Teladoc Health Integrated Care: $53.16 million versus $51.62 million estimated by five analysts on average.
Shares of Teladoc have returned +6.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

