Northwest Pipe Co. (NWPX) Q4 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

For the quarter ended December 2024, Northwest Pipe Co. (NWPX - Free Report) reported revenue of $119.63 million, up 8.6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.00, compared to $0.54 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.95% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $118.51 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.91, the EPS surprise was +9.89%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Northwest Pipe Co. performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Sales- Precast Infrastructure and Engineered Systems: $37.14 million compared to the $38.68 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +5.9% year over year.
  • Net Sales- Engineered Steel Pressure Pipe: $82.49 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $79.78 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +9.9%.
  • Gross profit- Precast Infrastructure and Engineered Systems: $7.69 million versus $9.02 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Gross profit- Engineered Steel Pressure Pipe: $14.75 million compared to the $13.99 million average estimate based on two analysts.
Shares of Northwest Pipe Co. have returned +0.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

