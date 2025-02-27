Back to top

Invitation Home (INVH) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended December 2024, Invitation Home (INVH - Free Report) reported revenue of $659.13 million, up 5.6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.47, compared to $0.21 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.62% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $663.21 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.47, the company has not delivered EPS surprise.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Invitation Home performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Management Fee Revenues: $21.08 million compared to the $19.02 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +516.4% year over year.
  • Revenues- Rental revenues: $576.63 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $643.98 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +2.3%.
  • Net Earnings Per Share (Diluted): $0.23 versus $0.17 estimated by five analysts on average.
Shares of Invitation Home have returned +3.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

