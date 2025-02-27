Back to top

Compared to Estimates, Red Robin (RRGB) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended December 2024, Red Robin (RRGB - Free Report) reported revenue of $285.23 million, down 7.7% over the same period last year. EPS came in at -$0.94, compared to -$0.66 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $285.21 million, representing a surprise of +0.01%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -74.07%, with the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.54.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Red Robin performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Number of restaurants - Total: 498 compared to the 499 average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Comparable restaurant revenue - YoY change: 1.8% versus 2.4% estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Number of restaurants - Franchised: 91 compared to the 92 average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Number of restaurants - Company-owned: 407 compared to the 408 average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Revenues- Restaurant revenue: $280.62 million versus $275.65 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -6.8% change.
Shares of Red Robin have returned -27.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

