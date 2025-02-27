Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Universal Health Services (UHS) Q4 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended December 2024, Universal Health Services (UHS - Free Report) reported revenue of $4.11 billion, up 11.1% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $4.92, compared to $3.13 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.99 billion, representing a surprise of +2.99%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +17.42%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $4.19.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Universal Health Services performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Revenues- Behavioral health services: $1.79 billion versus $1.74 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +11% change.
  • Net Revenues- Acute care hospital services: $2.32 billion compared to the $2.26 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +11.1% year over year.
  • Operating Income- Behavioral Health Care Services: $361.04 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $329.70 million.
  • Operating Income- Acute Care Hospital Services: $218.84 million versus $198.43 million estimated by two analysts on average.
View all Key Company Metrics for Universal Health Services here>>>

Shares of Universal Health Services have returned +0.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Universal Health Services, Inc. (UHS) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise