Compared to Estimates, Heico (HEI) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Heico Corporation (HEI - Free Report) reported $1.03 billion in revenue for the quarter ended January 2025, representing a year-over-year increase of 14.9%. EPS of $1.20 for the same period compares to $0.82 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +6.07% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $971.29 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.93, the EPS surprise was +29.03%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Heico performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Sales- Electronic Technologies Group (ETG): $330.32 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $290.78 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +15.5%.
  • Net Sales- Flight Support Group (FSG): $713.17 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $684.77 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +15.3%.
  • Net Sales- Corporate & Intersegment: -$13.27 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of -$13.01 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +59.9%.
  • Operating income- Flight Support Group: $166.12 million compared to the $150.17 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Operating income- Other, primarily corporate: -$15.77 million versus -$13.27 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Operating income- Electronic Technologies Group: $76.46 million versus $68.65 million estimated by three analysts on average.
View all Key Company Metrics for Heico here>>>

Shares of Heico have returned -3.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

