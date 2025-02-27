Back to top

Compared to Estimates, Pure Storage (PSTG) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended January 2025, Pure Storage (PSTG - Free Report) reported revenue of $879.84 million, up 11.4% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.45, compared to $0.50 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $870.43 million, representing a surprise of +1.08%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +7.14%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.42.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Pure Storage performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Product: $494.78 million versus $476.12 million estimated by nine analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +7.4% change.
  • Revenue- Subscription services: $385.06 million compared to the $394.31 million average estimate based on nine analysts. The reported number represents a change of +17.1% year over year.
  • Non-GAAP Gross profit- Subscription services: $297.42 million versus the nine-analyst average estimate of $302.12 million.
  • Non-GAAP Gross profit- Product: $311.41 million versus $315.91 million estimated by nine analysts on average.
Shares of Pure Storage have returned -8.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

