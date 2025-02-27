Back to top

Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Tandem Diabetes Care (TNDM) Q4 Earnings

For the quarter ended December 2024, Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (TNDM - Free Report) reported revenue of $252.45 million, up 28.3% over the same period last year. EPS came in at -$0.44, compared to -$0.27 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $255.18 million, representing a surprise of -1.07%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -76.00%, with the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.25.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Tandem Diabetes Care performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Geographic Sales- United States: $214.56 million versus $190.90 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +42.2% change.
  • Geographic Sales- Outside the United States: $68.09 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $59.87 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +148291.5%.
  • Sales- Pump- United States: $98.44 million compared to the $101.47 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +19.5% year over year.
  • Sales- Supplies and Other- United States: $85.92 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $89.43 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +6%.
  • Sales- Pump- Outside the United States: $25.77 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $19.85 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +47.2%.
  • Sales- Supplies and Other- Outside the United States: $42.32 million versus $40.50 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +14.9% change.
  • Revenue- Supplies and Other: $128.24 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $128.87 million.
  • Revenue- Pump: $124.21 million versus $121.53 million estimated by three analysts on average.
Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care have returned -8.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

