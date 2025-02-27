Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Montrose Environmental (MEG) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Montrose Environmental (MEG - Free Report) reported $189.06 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 14.1%. EPS of $0.29 for the same period compares to $0.27 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $187.81 million, representing a surprise of +0.67%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -6.45%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.31.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Montrose Environmental performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Assessment, Permitting and Response: $50.81 million compared to the $56.30 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +1.4% year over year.
  • Revenues- Remediation & Reuse: $72.77 million versus $65.90 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +18.1% change.
  • Revenues- Measurements & Analysis: $65.48 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $59.42 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +21.2%.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Assessment, Permitting and Response: $7.93 million compared to the $12.50 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Remediation & Reuse: $12.75 million compared to the $11.80 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Measurements & Analysis: $18.29 million compared to the $13.15 million average estimate based on two analysts.
Shares of Montrose Environmental have returned -19.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

