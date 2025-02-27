Back to top

Image: Bigstock

National Storage (NSA) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Read MoreHide Full Article

National Storage (NSA - Free Report) reported $190.12 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 11.7%. EPS of $0.60 for the same period compares to $0.72 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.76% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $191.58 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.58, the EPS surprise was +3.45%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how National Storage performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Management fees and other revenue: $12.38 million versus $10.78 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +34.3% change.
  • Revenue- Rental revenue: $171.03 million compared to the $173.35 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -13.9% year over year.
  • Revenue- Other property-related revenue: $6.71 million compared to the $7.15 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -10.6% year over year.
  • Earnings (loss) per share - Diluted: $0.15 versus $0.13 estimated by three analysts on average.
View all Key Company Metrics for National Storage here>>>

Shares of National Storage have returned +3.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


National Storage Affiliates Trust (NSA) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise