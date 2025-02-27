Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Compared to Estimates, Amerisafe (AMSF) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Amerisafe (AMSF - Free Report) reported $73.51 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 0.5%. EPS of $0.67 for the same period compares to $0.74 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $77.29 million, representing a surprise of -4.90%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +11.67%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.60.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Amerisafe performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net loss ratio: 56.4% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 59.7%.
  • Net combined ratio: 86.1% versus 91% estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Net underwriting expense ratio: 29.7% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 30.7%.
  • Revenues- Net investment income: $6.91 million compared to the $7.50 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -14.4% year over year.
  • Revenues- Fee and other income: $0.08 million versus $0.18 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -11.7% change.
  • Revenues- Net premiums earned: $66.51 million versus $69.69 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +1.2% change.
Shares of Amerisafe have returned +1.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

