Image: Bigstock

Compared to Estimates, Health Catalyst (HCAT) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended December 2024, Health Catalyst (HCAT - Free Report) reported revenue of $79.61 million, up 6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.04, compared to $0.02 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $79.83 million, representing a surprise of -0.28%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -63.64%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.11.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Health Catalyst performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Professional services: $28.01 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $29 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +0.1%.
  • Revenue- Technology: $51.60 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $50.83 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +9.6%.
  • Adjusted Gross Profit- Professional Services: $3.78 million versus $3.81 million estimated by five analysts on average.
  • Adjusted Gross Profit- Technology: $33.35 million versus $32.89 million estimated by five analysts on average.
Shares of Health Catalyst have returned -14.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

