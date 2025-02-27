We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
LegalZoom (LZ) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say
LegalZoom (LZ - Free Report) reported $161.71 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 1.9%. EPS of $0.19 for the same period compares to $0.13 a year ago.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $161.7 million, representing no surprise. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +18.75%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.16.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how LegalZoom performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
View all Key Company Metrics for LegalZoom here>>>
- Average revenue per subscription unit (ARPU): $0.26 million compared to the $0.27 million average estimate based on three analysts.
- Number of subscription units: 1,766 compared to the 1,723 average estimate based on three analysts.
- Average Order Value: $220 compared to the $211.02 average estimate based on three analysts.
- Number of Transactions units: 241 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 235.
- Number of business formations: 96 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 107.
- Revenue- Subscription: $108.75 million compared to the $110.78 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +1.9% year over year.
- Revenue- Transaction: $52.96 million compared to the $49.48 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +2% year over year.
Shares of LegalZoom have returned -2.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.