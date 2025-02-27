Back to top

EPR Properties (EPR) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

EPR Properties (EPR - Free Report) reported $149.12 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 0.3%. EPS of $1.22 for the same period compares to $0.52 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.70% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $148.08 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.21, the EPS surprise was +0.83%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how EPR Properties performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Rental revenue: $149.12 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $148.08 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +0.3%.
  • Revenue- Mortgage and other financing income: $14.92 million versus $14.86 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +33.5% change.
  • Revenue- Other income: $13.20 million versus $13.12 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +9.4% change.
  • Net Earnings Per Share (Diluted): -$0.19 versus the three-analyst average estimate of $0.65.
Shares of EPR Properties have returned +8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

