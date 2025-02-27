Back to top

Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Pebblebrook Hotel (PEB) Q4 Earnings

Pebblebrook Hotel (PEB - Free Report) reported $337.6 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 1.1%. EPS of $0.20 for the same period compares to -$0.37 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $330.16 million, representing a surprise of +2.25%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +66.67%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.12.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Pebblebrook Hotel performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Same-Property RevPAR growth rate: 0.9% compared to the -0.7% average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Total Guest Rooms: 12,000 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 11,702.
  • Revenue- Food and beverage: $93.76 million versus $89.04 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +3.4% change.
  • Revenue- Other operating: $36.13 million versus $35.53 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +0.4% change.
  • Revenue- Room: $207.72 million versus $205.58 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +0.2% change.
  • Net Earnings Per Share (Diluted): -$0.51 compared to the -$0.40 average estimate based on five analysts.
View all Key Company Metrics for Pebblebrook Hotel here>>>

Shares of Pebblebrook Hotel have returned -16.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

