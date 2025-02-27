Back to top

Compared to Estimates, MannKind (MNKD) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

MannKind (MNKD - Free Report) reported $76.78 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 31.3%. EPS of $0.03 for the same period compares to $0.02 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.48% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $75.66 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.03, the company has not delivered EPS surprise.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how MannKind performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Royalties- collaborations: $27.01 million versus $26.10 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +28.4% change.
  • Revenues- Revenue- collaborations and services: $26.71 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $27.07 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +54.9%.
  • Revenues- Net revenue- commercial product sales: $23.06 million versus $21.63 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +14.2% change.
Shares of MannKind have returned -7.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

