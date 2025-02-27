We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Aris Water Solutions (ARIS) Q4 Earnings
Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (ARIS - Free Report) reported $118.61 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 13.9%. EPS of $0.17 for the same period compares to $0.17 a year ago.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of +6.97% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $110.88 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.27, the EPS surprise was -37.04%.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how Aris Water Solutions performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
- Revenue/Barrel of Total Volumes: $0.75 compared to the $0.75 average estimate based on two analysts.
- Direct Operating Costs/Barrel: $0.35 versus the two-analyst average estimate of $0.32.
- Total Volumes (thousands of barrels of water per day): 1,636 BBL/D compared to the 1,576.12 BBL/D average estimate based on two analysts.
- Total Water Solutions Volumes (thousands of barrels of water per day): 524 BBL/D compared to the 478.13 BBL/D average estimate based on two analysts.
- Produced Water Handling Volumes (thousands of barrels of water per day): 1,112 BBL/D versus the two-analyst average estimate of 1,097.99 BBL/D.
- Revenue- Total Water Solutions including Affiliates: $25.98 million versus $23.07 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +8.9% change.
- Revenue- Total Produced Water Handling including Affiliates: $87.57 million versus $85.89 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +9.8% change.
Shares of Aris Water Solutions have returned -4.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.