Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Aris Water Solutions (ARIS) Q4 Earnings

Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (ARIS - Free Report) reported $118.61 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 13.9%. EPS of $0.17 for the same period compares to $0.17 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +6.97% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $110.88 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.27, the EPS surprise was -37.04%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Aris Water Solutions performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue/Barrel of Total Volumes: $0.75 compared to the $0.75 average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Direct Operating Costs/Barrel: $0.35 versus the two-analyst average estimate of $0.32.
  • Total Volumes (thousands of barrels of water per day): 1,636 BBL/D compared to the 1,576.12 BBL/D average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Total Water Solutions Volumes (thousands of barrels of water per day): 524 BBL/D compared to the 478.13 BBL/D average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Produced Water Handling Volumes (thousands of barrels of water per day): 1,112 BBL/D versus the two-analyst average estimate of 1,097.99 BBL/D.
  • Revenue- Total Water Solutions including Affiliates: $25.98 million versus $23.07 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +8.9% change.
  • Revenue- Total Produced Water Handling including Affiliates: $87.57 million versus $85.89 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +9.8% change.
Shares of Aris Water Solutions have returned -4.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

