FS KKR Capital (FSK) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

FS KKR Capital (FSK - Free Report) reported $407 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 9%. EPS of $0.66 for the same period compares to $0.75 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $421.81 million, representing a surprise of -3.51%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -1.49%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.67.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how FS KKR Capital performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Investment income- Fee income: $7 million versus $21.43 million estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Investment income- Dividend and other income: $76 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $66.02 million.
  • Investment income- Paid-in-kind interest income: $74 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $62.28 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +105.6%.
  • Investment income- Interest income: $257 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $274.63 million.
Shares of FS KKR Capital have returned +1.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

