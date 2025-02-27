Back to top

Albany International (AIN) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended December 2024, Albany International (AIN - Free Report) reported revenue of $286.91 million, down 11.3% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.58, compared to $1.22 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -2.93% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $295.56 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.65, the EPS surprise was -10.77%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Albany International performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Albany Engineered Composites: $98.83 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $106.57 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -25%.
  • Revenue- Machine Clothing: $188.08 million compared to the $188.99 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -1.9% year over year.
  • Operating income/(loss)- Albany Engineered Composites: -$19.93 million versus $4.19 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Operating income/(loss)- Machine Clothing: $30.36 million versus $51.01 million estimated by two analysts on average.
Shares of Albany International have returned -0.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

