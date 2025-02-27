Back to top

Plymouth Industrial (PLYM) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Plymouth Industrial (PLYM - Free Report) reported $47.57 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 6.3%. EPS of $0.46 for the same period compares to $0.20 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -6.60% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $50.93 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.46, the company has not delivered EPS surprise.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Plymouth Industrial performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Management fee revenue and other income: $0.28 million compared to the $0.13 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +826.7% year over year.
  • Revenues- Rental revenue: $47.29 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $50.99 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -6.8%.
  • EPS (DILUTED): $3.24 versus $0.06 estimated by two analysts on average.
Shares of Plymouth Industrial have returned -2.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

