Back to top

Image: Bigstock

NewtekOne (NEWT) Q4 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

Read MoreHide Full Article

NewtekOne (NEWT - Free Report) reported $75.37 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 31%. EPS of $0.69 for the same period compares to $0.53 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +7.93% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $69.83 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.66, the EPS surprise was +4.55%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how NewtekOne performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Total noninterest income: $64.07 million compared to the $57.53 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Net interest income: $11.29 million compared to the $12.30 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Noninterest income- Servicing income: $5.17 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $4.92 million.
  • Noninterest income- Electronic payment processing income: $10.64 million compared to the $13.33 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Noninterest income- Other noninterest income: $11.74 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $14.31 million.
  • Noninterest income- Loan servicing asset revaluation: -$7.28 million versus -$1.80 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Noninterest income- Dividend income: $0.39 million compared to the $0.42 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Noninterest income- Net gains on sales of loans: $28.65 million compared to the $22.26 million average estimate based on two analysts.
View all Key Company Metrics for NewtekOne here>>>

Shares of NewtekOne have returned -6.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


NewtekOne, Inc. (NEWT) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise