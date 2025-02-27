Back to top

Amedisys (AMED) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended December 2024, Amedisys (AMED - Free Report) reported revenue of $598.05 million, up 4.8% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.96, compared to $0.94 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.02% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $598.19 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.05, the EPS surprise was -8.57%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Amedisys performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Service Revenue- Home health: $377 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $376.44 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +5%.
  • Net Service Revenue- Hospice: $212.90 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $213.11 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +3.4%.
  • Net Service Revenue- High Acuity Care: $8.10 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $9.05 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +37.3%.
Shares of Amedisys have returned -1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

